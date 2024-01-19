Fort Worth police, fire investigating reported gas leak near hotel explosion site

Fort Worth police, fire and Atmos Energy are investigating a reported gas leak in the area of W. 7th and Commerce Streets.

The investigation is not far from the site of the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel earlier this month.

Fort Worth Police asked people to avoid the area just before 1:30 p.m.

They will give more updates when the area has reopened.

The location of the crews is less than half a mile away from the site of the hotel explosion.

Sandman Hotel Explosion

The explosion at the Sandman on Jan. 8 injured 21 people, including one woman who is still recovering in the burn unit of Parkland Health in Dallas.

The exact cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Atmos Energy said there was "no indication" its system was involved in the blast.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Explosion: Employees sue over alleged negligence

Fort Worth Fire says they "remain confident" that natural gas was involved in the explosion, but were continuing to investigate the inside of the structure.