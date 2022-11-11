Fort Worth police arrest kidnapping suspect after multi-city chase

article

Fort Worth police say they arrested a kidnappings suspect Friday afternoon following a chase through multiple North Texas cities.

Earlier on Friday, Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert, an adult version of an Amber Alert, for 20-year-old Prysilla Babauta.

Arlington police said Babauta has been forced into a 2021 Toyota Camry by her ex-boyfriend 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., who drove off with her inside.

A Fort Worth police officer spotted the Camry and asked patrol officers to assist in stopping it.

The cars put on their emergency lights, but Hawkins refused to pull over and attempted to get away from officers.

The chase went through several cities before coming through Fort Worth again.

A Fort Worth officer was able to use a tire deflation device to flatten one of the suspect's tires, according to police.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on I-35 near Hidden Creek Parkway in Burleson.

Officers took Hawkins into custody.

Babauta was given medical attention as a precautionary measure, but is expected to be okay.

Two dogs in the vehicle were taken to Burleson Animal Control.