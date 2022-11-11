Dallas murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor turns himself in to police

A capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor turned himself in to police on Friday.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Bryce Jones cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite hardware store.

20-year-old Bryce Jones and three other men are charged in a shooting at a community block party that killed three people in the Hamilton Park neighborhood in Dallas.

Multiple people, six or more sources say, pulled guns and opened fire in the 2021 shooting. There were 100-plus spent shells along Towns Street in front of Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet Elementary School.

Mi’Quarius Alexander, 17, Hassan Blazer, 19, Alvin Ray Murray II, 22, were killed, three others were hurt.

Jones was arrested in August 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2022 he was released from custody and ordered to enroll in the electronic monitoring program, according to court documents.

On Oct. 31 at 12:16 p.m., a tamper alert was registered from his leg monitoring device, according to court documents.

The ankle monitor was later found at a parking lot in Mesquite.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has been critical of ankle monitors.

He spoke out against them after Nestor Hernandez, a man on an ankle monitor while out on parole for an aggravated robbery charge, shot and killed 2 healthcare workers at Dallas Methodist hospital.

"I’m at a pause when we think that putting an ankle monitor on a violent criminal is some form of accountability, because ankle monitors on violent criminals are useless," Garcia said.