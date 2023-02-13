Fort Worth officer falls from overpass ramp while helping stranded driver

A Fort Worth police officer was seriously hurt while trying to help a stranded driver.

It happened Saturday morning on westbound Loop 820 at the Interstate 35W split.

Police said the officer was setting up a flare line to redirect traffic when he noticed a vehicle coming straight for him.

Fort Worth's teen curfew expires

The officer tried to avoid being hit and ended up going over the retaining wall. He fell 40 to 50 feet to the ground below.

He survived the fall but suffered serious injuries.

He remains hospitalized and has reportedly undergone at least one surgery.

Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour coming to Dickies Arena

Police did not give an update on his current condition.