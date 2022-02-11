Fort Worth officer arrested for DWI while on duty
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated on the job.
Ronnie Carey is a 29-year veteran with the Fort Worth Police Department.
Investigators said he was working in a "support services capacity" at the time and had no interaction with the public. He was not wearing a traditional police uniform.
He was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers.
READ MORE:
Dallas Police Association questions charges against officers in George Floyd protests
Dallas Police Department fires 3 officers
Advertisement
Trial for ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean delayed until May