Dallas Police Department fires 3 officers

The Dallas police chief fired three officers.

Sr. Cpl. William McLennan and Officers Donnel Brown and Juan Lopez lost their jobs Tuesday.

McLennan was arrested last year for drunken driving in Lewisville.

Brown was accused of theft in Plano, although it’s not clear if he faces a criminal charge.

Lopez was accused of escalating a disturbance.

The fired officers can appeal their terminations.

