1 dead after car crashes into Fort Worth duplex, catches fire

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly car crash on the south side of the city.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, a truck crashed into a vacant duplex on the corner of McCart Avenue and W. Drew Street.

The truck then caught fire.

Police were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. and found a person dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the crash.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

The name of the victim has not been released.