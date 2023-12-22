1 dead after car crashes into Fort Worth duplex, catches fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly car crash on the south side of the city.
On Thursday, Dec. 21, a truck crashed into a vacant duplex on the corner of McCart Avenue and W. Drew Street.
The truck then caught fire.
Police were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. and found a person dead inside the vehicle.
Investigators are working to find the cause of the crash.
The name of the victim has not been released.