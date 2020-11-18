Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive for COVID-19 after husband contracts virus

article

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after she announced her husband had contracted the virus.

The mayor's office announced Wednesday both Betsy and her husband have only had mild symptoms, are in good spirits and are quarantining.

The mayor was already in quarantine earlier after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

This is the fourth time Price has put herself in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive.

Price’s previous quarantines were back in April when a staff member was infected, then again in june, then last month.

“While we are fortunate to be exhibiting mild symptoms, we are closely monitoring our health and consulting our physicians,” Price said in a statement. “As we head into the holiday season we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by wearing a mask and social distancing. We appreciate everyone’s prayers for a speedy recovery.”

The mayor, through her social media accounts, keeps the public informed on her civic efforts and activities.

On Tuesday, Price retweeted photos posted by the Tarrant Area Food Bank. She was on her bicycle and wearing a mask at an event last weekend where she helped promote a virtual food drive.

There is no information as to where either may have been exposed.

At this time, Mayor Price has declined a request for a Zoom interview.

