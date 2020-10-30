Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price again tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed

article

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has again tested negative for COVID-19 after having contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

This is the third time she has put herself in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive.

The same thing happened back in April when a staff member was infected, then again in June.

As she waited for the latest COVID-19 test results, Price had to cancel her annual Halloween bike ride that benefits the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

It will be rescheduled for some time in November.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Advertisement

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tested for COVID-19 after close contact with positive staffer

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed again