Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed again
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested negative for the coronavirus for a second time after being exposed to someone again.
The mayor's negative results come back Friday.
The mayor said she will continue to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution. She encouraged everyone to continue wearing masks and continue practicing social distancing.
The mayor was exposed once before in April when she came into contact with a city worker who tested positive. That result was also negative.