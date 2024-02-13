Fort Worth ISD to vote on cutting staff positions, reducing overall budgets

Fort Worth ISD is struggling with declines in enrollment and, like other school districts, lack of new funding from the state.

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday night on staff position cuts. The superintendent announced the decision in a letter on Monday.

Tuesday will be the second day the school board meets behind closed doors in executive session to discuss staffing cuts. But unlike Monday night's meeting, the board is set to take a public vote on the cuts.

On the same day Fort Worth ISD's superintendent announced the need to examine cuts to its staff, the school board held the first of two special closed-door meetings to discuss the proposal.

Meredith Bowman, a teacher in the district, said it was frustrating that the details about the cuts being considered are not public.

"Teachers and employees are afraid to speak up," she said.

In a letter sent out Monday, Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey wrote, "It has become necessary for us to make additional reductions both in budgets and staff."

Ramsey explained the reductions are necessary due to declining enrollment, Texas lawmakers failing to increase public school funding, federal COVID relief dollars ending in September and a projected budget deficit for the upcoming school year.

Holly Plemons, a mother of three children in the district, urged the board to consider cuts at the top first. She said teachers called her with concerns.

"From teachers that are scared afraid of what is going to happen, not understanding why Dr. Ramsey was asking for a raise, bonus and asking for a contract extension when they are going to lose their jobs," she said.

The superintendent received a modified contract late last month with no pay raise and a performance bonus that would now roll into a retirement plan instead of being a cash payout.

In her letter, Ramsey wrote that more than 80% of the district's budget goes to employees.

"It is with a heavy heart that we make these decisions, and we are doing so as early as possible to provide ample time for affected employees to explore alternative opportunities," she wrote. "We anticipate notifying impacted employees no later than this coming Friday."

Fort Worth resident Amie Super said the district should reveal more about what positions could be cut.

"How am I supposed to make a public comment if you don't let me see it before you decide on it?" she asked.

Dr. Ramsey added in her letter that while some positions may be cut, there could be other opportunities in the district for affected employees, especially as retirements are announced typically in the spring. She said the district is prioritizing students with the proposed cuts.