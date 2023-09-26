Fort Worth ISD approves study on potential school closures amid enrollment decline

Fort Worth ISD is having an enrollment issue.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, they unanimously approved a study costing millions that will determine whether it should adjust campuses or even close some.

Back in 2016, the district served more than 87,000 students. This year, the district has nearly 73,000 students.

That is a decline of about 15,000 students in a 7-year span, despite the city's population growing during that time.

Featured article

During Tuesday's meeting, board members discussed a resolution calling for a study on how the district should "rightsize" for the future before finally approving it.

The resolution cites demographic trends, regional shortages of housing options for young families and the proliferation of charter schools as key factors for why enrollment has declined.

The district, as it stands now, is prepared to educate 90,000 students.

With only 72,000 currently enrolled, the study would analyze operations costs, student costs, staffing structures and building capacity.

While a timeline for how soon the study would be presented to the board was not given, the resolution says, "Prior to enacting any approved rightsizing recommendations the district shall establish a rightsizing transition team the purpose of which shall be to support students, families and staff through the rightsizing process."

The district is taking steps not to call it a study on whether to downsize, instead choosing the term "right size."

The study will cost the school district a little more than $2 million.

Fort Worth is not the only North Texas school district looking at capacity.

Plano ISD trustees voted to form a committee that would help decide if closures are needed.

Related article

FOX 4 reached out for a comment from the board president before the meeting and was told she was not available.