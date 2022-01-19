Fort Worth ISD looks to Mexico to hire more teachers

article

One North Texas school district is looking abroad to recruit new teachers, especially bilingual ones.

The Fort Worth Independent School District will hold a virtual job fair in Mexico City. The goal is to find more bilingual teachers for the next school year.

"We have to think outside the box when it comes to our recruitment efforts," says FWISD Chief Talent Officer Raúl Peña. "If they are motivated and passionate about teaching, we want those prospective teachers residing in Mexico City to know FWISD is hiring."

Teachers who are certified in Mexico may qualify for certification in Texas, the district said.

Fort Worth ISD offers bonuses for teachers who speak English and Spanish.

