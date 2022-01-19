Denton high schools locked down for 'unsubstantiated' threats, police say

article

Several high schools in Denton are in lockdown because of threats.

Wednesday morning’s lockdown is affecting Denton High School, Ryan High School and Guyer High School.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the threats but called them "unsubstantiated."

Video from SKY 4 showed a large police presence at Denton High School. Police said they were there "out of an abundance of caution."

Parents and the public were urged to avoid the campuses so that the officers could investigate.

READ MORE:

FBI searching for driver who dropped Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker at Dallas homeless shelter

COVID-19 forces more school districts to close as others reopen

Advertisement

Trans kids and supporters say new Texas law will keep them out of school sports