COVID-19 forces more school districts to close as others reopen

article

Two more North Texas school districts are temporarily closing because of COVID-related staff shortages.

All schools in Weatherford ISD, in Parker County, and in Lake Worth ISD, northwest of Fort Worth, are closed for the remainder of the week.

Administrators said classes were being disrupted because too many people are out sick with COVID-19.

Both districts hope to reopen on Monday of next week.

Meanwhile, many of the local districts that closed late last week are back open.

More than three dozen school districts canceled classes before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with the hope of giving sick students and staff members time to recover. They reopened Tuesday.

RELATED: Many school districts reopen after being closed due to COVID-19 staffing shortages

Mansfield ISD, Northwest ISD and White Settlement ISD, all in Tarrant County, resumed classes Wednesday.

Advertisement

A handful of districts including Mesquite ISD are still closed because of staffing shortages.