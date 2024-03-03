Fort Worth shooting leaves 29-year-old man dead

article

One person is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth late Saturday night.

Police said officers were called to the 2900 block of Crockett Street, where two people got into a fight just after 10 p.m.

Investigators found that one person pulled out a gun, opened fire, and then ran away.

Paramedics tried to revive the gunshot victim, identified as 29-year-old Bryson Rodgers, but Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for witnesses while searching for the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.