Fort Worth hires company to patrol West 7th district

The city of Fort Worth is increasing its safety protocols in the West 7th entertainment district.

On Tuesday, city council members voted unanimously to hire the company Block by Block to run an ambassador program in the area.

Ambassadors will welcome visitors to the entertainment district and act as a second set of eyes for law enforcement.

Their patrol could begin as early as late spring.

The move comes just a few months after a 21-year-old Texas Christian University student was murdered in that area.

Related article

Police said Matthew Purdy admitted to shooting and killing Wes Smith in a random act of violence.