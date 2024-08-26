Expand / Collapse search

Accused drunk driver in deadly Fort Worth crash must wear ankle monitor while out on bond

Updated  August 26, 2024 12:37pm CDT
Fort Worth
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 killed in suspected drunk driving crash

The fatal crash claimed five lives, and police strongly suspect it was at the hands of a teenage drunk driver.

FORT WORTH, Texas - New documents acquired by FOX 4 show the bond conditions for the 19-year-old accused of driving drunk and killing five people in a crash in Fort Worth

Eduardo Gonzalez of Fort Worth is charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Gonzalez posted a $150,000 surety bond and was released from the Tarrant County Jail on Friday.

Eduardo Gonzalez (Source: Fort Worth Police)

While out on bond, Gonzalez will be required to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor, submit urine samples and any vehicle he drives is required to have a camera-equipped ignition interlock device.

Fort Worth Crash Victims

Family ID's victims of drunk driving crash

Family members reveal a mother, her three young children and her boyfriend were the ones killed by an alleged teenage drunk driver on I-35W in Fort Worth this week.

Amber Hopewell, her three children, Elijah Caroll, Chrystale Cobbin and Amiyah Fisher, and her boyfriend, Willie Gunn, were killed in the crash, according to court documents.

The family was driving on I-35W early in the morning on August 19, 2024, when Gonzalez's Camaro crashed into their sedan. The sedan hit a barrier and burst into flames.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said DNA tests will be needed to formally identify four of the five victims.

"Scientific testing for DNA human identification is a process utilized whenever the remains are not suitable for visual, fingerprint, or odontology (dental) identification methods," said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office in a statement to FOX 4.

All DNA testing will be performed at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

"Words cannot express our feelings as we will miss our daughter/sister, nephew/nieces. She was a loving mother to her young children and we hope and pray that justice is served in this senseless tragedy," said the family and siblings of Amber Hopewell in a statement to FOX 4 on Monday.


 