Suspected drunken driver in fatal Fort Worth crash bonds out

By
Published  August 25, 2024 6:12pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
FORT WORTH, Texas - The 19-year-old suspected of driving while intoxicated and killing five people in Fort Worth last week has bonded out of the Tarrant County jail.

Eduardo Gonzalez is charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Fort Worth police said he was driving on Interstate 35W early Monday morning when he slammed into the back of a sedan carrying five people.

The vehicle hit a barrier and burst into flames, killing everyone inside.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office still has not officially identified the victims because their bodies were so badly burned.

However, family members told FOX 4 the victims included a mother, her boyfriend, and her three young children.

The youngest victim was only 2 years old.