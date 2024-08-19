Fiery Fort Worth crash kills 3 adults, 2 children

Five people were killed in an overnight crash in south Fort Worth.

The deadly crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35W.

Police said the driver of a black Chevy Camaro was speeding along the South Freeway near the Seminary Drive exit.

The Camaro rear-ended a sedan with several people inside.

The sedan was pushed into a wall and caught fire.

Everyone inside the sedan was killed. That includes three adults and two children, according to MedStar officials.

The driver of the Camaro was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this point, investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances that led up to the crash.

"We do have witnesses to the accident. They’re being interviewed now. Basically, they saw the accident and called 911. We were dispatched out here, and that’s where we stand right now," said Capt. Raymond Bush with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The crash had a significant impact on traffic. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.