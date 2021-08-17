Fort Worth considering mask mandate inside city buildings
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth city council will consider a mask order in some places.
If passed, people would be required to wear masks inside city facilities – from city hall to rec centers and libraries.
It would also strongly encourage everyone to mask up when indoors and where people cannot socially distance.
Fort Worth has not required masks in public since March.
The council meets Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.