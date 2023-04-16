Driver caught after fleeing scene of auto-pedestrian crash in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police said they were able to take a driver into custody after they fled the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday evening.

The wreck happened just after 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Berry Street and Candace Court.

Officers, fire crews, and other first responders were called to the scene.

They found a man who had been struck by a car while crossing East Berry between the intersections.

Investigators found the driver involved fled, but was later found and detained by police.

The pedestrian was taken to JPS in critical condition.

No further details have been released at this time.