Pedestrian killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian overnight and kept driving.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Berry Street and Mitchell Boulevard.

The victim died at the hospital.

That person’s name has not been released and investigators don’t know what kind of vehicle hit them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.