Woman kills boy, 14, who tried to burglarize her, Fort Worth police say

A teenage boy was shot and killed at a Fort Worth apartment complex. They say the 8th grader attempted to burglarize a woman's home, and that woman shot him.

Fort Worth police say the woman who shot and killed the teenager on Thursday is cooperating with the investigation.

While talking with the woman, police say they learned she previously called break-ins or attempted break-ins before the shooting. Right now, no arrests have been made.

Fort Worth police say a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot outside an apartment near I-20 and McCart Avenue.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a woman’s 911 call of an attempted burglary. Officers responded and then left to finish the report.

A short time later, the same woman made a second 911 call stating the burglar was back.

Fort Worth police responded again. This time, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the ground. Police say the female caller shot the teenager, who died on scene.

Thursday afternoon, the apartment was quiet. Two bullet holes were seen on the front wall.

Detectives say the renter had reported break-ins or attempted break-ins prior to Thursday.

FOX 4 learned the teenager was an 8th grader at Fort Worth ISD’s Rosemont Middle School just a few miles away.

Durwyn Lamb was set to have a mentoring session with the teenager at school on Thursday.

Lamb has multiple community youth programs in North Texas where he shares his previous life experiences to hopefully guide children and teens on the right path.

Just before Lamb was about to leave for the middle school, he received a text from the boy’s teacher saying he’d been shot and killed.

"Today was just like, dang. I just… I wasn’t expecting that," he said. "Even though I expect that, unfortunately, in the community and the culture, I wasn’t expecting that today. And that hurt me."

While we visited the scene Thursday, we spoke to the teenager’s mother, who lives in the same apartment community. The mother says her son left the apartment sometimes during the night. She found out when her other daughter woke her up.