Fort Worth mother facing eviction after shooting intruder will be allowed to stay

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

Woman who shot burglar: "I was protecting my kids"

Aleah Wallace shot and killed someone trying to break into her rental home where she lived with her four daughters.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth mother who’s been fighting eviction since shooting an intruder will now be allowed to stay in her home.

In December, Aleah Wallace shot and killed a teenager who was coming through her young daughter’s window. It was the second burglary attempt at her apartment that day and the sixth in a span of a few weeks.

"I have four daughters. It’s just me and my four daughters that stay there. I just was protecting my daughters," she said. "I'm devastated that he was 14. I hate that. I literally do. And I'm so sorry. But at that point, I had to think about my babies. I didn’t know he was 14 when he was on the other side of that window. All I knew was that somebody could come in and hurt me or my kids. That's it."

Fort Worth police did not file charges for the fatal shooting. A grand jury will review the case.

But the managers at Wallace's federally subsidized housing apartment complex still told her she must move because weapons are prohibited on the property.

Texas law seems to be on Wallace’s side. In 2019, lawmakers passed a bill that forbids landlords from prohibiting apartment residents from possessing a gun.

Regardless, Wallace feared an eviction or legal battle would keep her and her daughters from finding another place to live.

State Rep. Carrie Isaac (R-Wimberly) saw the story on FOX 4 and began fighting on Wallace’s behalf.

"It made me very angry," Isaac said. "No one should be denied their Second Amendment right just because they live in public housing. It's unconstitutional."

Isaac and other lawmakers worked with the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Housing and Community Affairs. 

This week, the apartment complex told Wallace she could stay.

Wallace requested another unit because she is concerned about her safety, but the complex told her there are no other available units. 

She is now looking into other options.