Forney pair arrested for injury to a child

Forney police arrested a man and a woman who are accused of injuring a child.

Police said they got a call this past Friday from the child’s elementary school in the Forney Independent School District.

Officers determined the child’s injuries were severe enough to warrant treatment at a local hospital.

Police later searched a home and arrested two suspects –James Richard II and Syasandrea Conroy.

Child Protective Services was called in to ensure the safety of the victim and others in the household, police said.

It’s not yet clear if or how the suspects are related to the victim.