Grand Prairie serial child sex abuser sentenced to 43 years in prison

A North Texas man will spend more than four decades behind bars after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

33-year-old Jonathan Garcia of Grand Prairie was sentenced to 43 years in prison without the possibility of parole in Ellis County last week.

Jonathan Paul Garcia (Source: Ellis County)

Police found out about the abuse when the child told her grandmother that Garcia had been sexually assaulting her since she was 7 years old and lasted over the course of 5 years.

The young girl also said Garcia had threatened to sexually abuse her younger sibling if she did not allow him to continue abusing her.

Ellis County said Garcia had a relationship with the girl's family, but did not specify the details of the relationship.

Investigators say the abuse occurred in three different counties and four different cities, including Midlothian.