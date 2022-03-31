Expand / Collapse search

Former Keller ISD band director indicted on indecency with a child charges

By
Published 
Keller
FOX 4
article

KELLER, Texas - A grand jury indicted a former Keller ISD band director for eight counts of indecency with a child.

In all, 36-year-old Jedidiah Maus is charged with 17 counts of indecency with a child, improper relationship between educator and student, and sexual contact with a child. 

Keller police said it has received a flood of tips from potential victims since Maus' initial October arrest. 

RELATED: Former Keller ISD band director faces more charges

Maus is no longer employed with the district. 

The district is cooperating with law enforcement.

RELATED: Keller ISD band director accused of exposing himself in boys bathroom