Former Keller ISD band director indicted on indecency with a child charges
KELLER, Texas - A grand jury indicted a former Keller ISD band director for eight counts of indecency with a child.
In all, 36-year-old Jedidiah Maus is charged with 17 counts of indecency with a child, improper relationship between educator and student, and sexual contact with a child.
Keller police said it has received a flood of tips from potential victims since Maus' initial October arrest.
Maus is no longer employed with the district.
The district is cooperating with law enforcement.
