Keller ISD band director accused of exposing himself in boys bathroom

A Keller ISD band director was arrested on three counts of indecency with a child.

Jedidiah Maus was accused of exposing himself to a student in a boys bathroom of Bear Creek Intermediate School last month, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The student told his parents, who notified the district. During an investigation into the incident, three more alleged victims were found.

The district says it has placed Maus on leave when it learned of the investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement.