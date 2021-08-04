Forest Hill officer charged after fatally shooting stabbing suspect with shotgun instead of less lethal gun

article

A police officer in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill is facing charges for killing a stabbing suspect.

The shooting happened in early June outside a QT gas station near Interstate 20 and Wichita Street.

Police said 32-year-old Michael Ross stabbed and killed 34-year-old Kiyana Hall in the parking lot of the store and then fled to a nearby creek.

Responding officers found Ross still armed with the knife in the creek.

RELATED: Two dead after Forest Hill officers shoot armed stabbing suspect

Officer Logan Barr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant for fatally shooting Ross.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Texas Rangers investigating the case determined Ross did not attempt to harm himself with the knife as police first reported.

Ross also did not attempt to run away and didn’t make any aggressive comments or threatening gestures.

Body camera video from the incident reportedly shows Ross pacing back and forth in the creek.

Officer Barr and a second officer both ordered him to stop and drop the knife but he did not comply. They attempted to stop him with a less lethal shotgun.

"The first shot appeared to cause Ross to become unsteady on his feet and Ross became more unsteady with each shot. On the fourth shot, Ross fell backwards into the water. Ross returned to his feet, still holding the knife," the affidavit states.

The second officer tried to fire another shot with the less lethal shotgun but it was empty. He can be heard on video telling Officer Barr to "Hey, go get your shotgun" and "Get your shotgun."

"Go get your shotgun, less lethal shotgun," the second officer shouted at Officer Barr.

Barr grabbed a real shotgun instead of another less lethal shotgun, returned and fired two quick shots, hitting Ross, the affidavit states.

The second officer also fatally shot Ross’s barking dog during the ordeal.

"Do I need to get the casings from the lethal shotgun?" Officer Barr can be heard on video asking the second officer.

The Texas Rangers determined Ross had his hands down by his side and was at the bottom of a steep, muddy embankment about 15 to 20 feet away from the officers when he was killed.

Advertisement

"Ross did not pose a reasonable and immediate threat of death or bodily injury to officers or others when he was shot," the affidavit states.