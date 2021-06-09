Officers shoot armed stabbing suspect outside Forest Hill gas station

article

Police officers shot a man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Forest Hill Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. outside a QT gas station near Interstate 20 and Wichita Street.

Charley Wilkinson, a member of the Combined Law Enforcement Agency of Texas, said officers fired at the stabbing suspect. He was still armed with the knife.

The suspect was hit but his condition is unknown. No officers were hurt, Wilkinson said.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly helping to investigate the officer-involved shooting.