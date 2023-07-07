Floating border wall arrives at Texas-Mexico border

The buoy border wall ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas DPS has arrived at the Texas-Mexico border.

The governor introduced the concept of the "water-based barrier" at a news conference earlier this month.

It is unclear how many miles of the border will be covered by the buoys, but in Gov. Abbott's announcement he said the state would initially receive 1,000 feet of the floating barriers to be used in Eagle Pass.

Col. Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Safety called the buoys a proactive way to prevent border crossings.

"Nobody needs to be coming between the ports of entry. It's dangerous," said Col. McCraw. "The buoy is on the water itself. They can be quickly deployed, and they can be moved."

McCraw added that they will be moved where they are most needed.

The first 1,000-feet of the border wall is said to cost about $1 million.

The barrier will be paid for by the more than $5 billion in funding for border security passed by the Texas Legislature this year.

This is not a new idea, as President Donald Trump asked his staff to evaluate floating barriers to supplement his border wall project back in 2020.