Fire destroys house in northern Kaufman County

Six departments helped put out the flames at a house fire in northern Kaufman County Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 322A, which is in a rural part of Terrell.

Fire officials said the flames were so intense that firefighters had to fight it from the outside.

They were also miles from the nearest fire hydrant, so water had to be brought in using tanker trucks.

Firefighters from Terrell, Ables Springs, Elmo, Union Valley, College Mound and Kaufman County took turns battling the flames and were still knocking out hot spots around midnight.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

