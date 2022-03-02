Fire destroys abandoned Oak Cliff building
article
DALLAS - A vacant building in north Oak Cliff was destroyed by an early morning fire.
Dallas firefighters found flames coming through the roof of the two-story building on south RL Thornton Freeway, just south of Downtown Dallas.
It collapsed as they tried to put out the flames around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was inside the building at the time, and no one was hurt.
It’s not clear how the fire began.
READ MORE:
Man accused of calling the shots goes on trial for Shavon Randle's death
Dallas police data loss: IT employee reckless, but no malicious intent, report finds
Advertisement
Dallas police chief testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee about rising carjackings