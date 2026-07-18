Garland apartment complex shooting leaves one man dead and another injured

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The Brief One man died and another was injured following a shooting inside an apartment complex stairwell in the 300 block of River Fern Drive on Friday night. A second man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and detectives believe he was involved in the same incident. The identity of the deceased man has not been released, and police have not named any suspects as the investigation remains active.



Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead and another injured Friday night, authorities said.

Garland shooting

What we know:

Garland Police officers responded to reports of a gunshot disturbance in the 300 block of River Fern Drive just after 9 p.m. on July 17, 2026.

Upon arrival, officers found a male individual inside an enclosed stairwell with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the deceased man is being withheld at this time.

During the initial investigation at the scene, officers learned that a second person had arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives believe that person may have been involved in the River Fern Drive incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.