Garland apartment complex shooting leaves one man dead and another injured
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead and another injured Friday night, authorities said.
Garland shooting
What we know:
Garland Police officers responded to reports of a gunshot disturbance in the 300 block of River Fern Drive just after 9 p.m. on July 17, 2026.
Upon arrival, officers found a male individual inside an enclosed stairwell with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The identity of the deceased man is being withheld at this time.
During the initial investigation at the scene, officers learned that a second person had arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives believe that person may have been involved in the River Fern Drive incident.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.
What you can do:
Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Garland Police Department.