Sweden clinches 2026 World Cup spot, will play in Arlington

The Brief Sweden secured the final spot for the Dallas group stage after defeating Poland and will face Japan at AT&T Stadium on June 25. North Texas is now confirmed to host nine total matches, including a semifinal and global powerhouses like Argentina and England. FC Dallas’ stadium in Frisco will serve as the official base camp and primary training headquarters for the Swedish national team.



The final piece of Dallas’ 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage schedule is now in place, with Sweden earning the last spot and completing the lineup of international teams set to play at AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as Dallas Stadium for the tournament.

Sweden secures final Dallas World Cup spot

SOLNA, SWEDEN - MARCH 31: Gustaf Lagerbielke of Sweden celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Benjamin Nygren during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match between Sweden and Poland at Strawberry Arena on Marc Expand

What we know:

Sweden secured its place with a 3-2 victory over Poland in a UEFA playoff final, advancing into Group F and claiming the position in the June 25 match in Arlington. The team will face Japan in one of five group-stage matches scheduled for North Texas.

Full schedule of teams coming to North Texas

Big picture view:

Dallas fans now know the full slate of teams coming to North Texas, highlighted by the global soccer powers of Argentina and England. Dallas Stadium will host nine matches in total, including two Round of 32 games, a Round of 16 matchup and a semifinal on July 14.

Dallas' full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia

Group Stage: Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria

Group Stage: Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Sweden

Group Stage: Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

Sweden to establish base camp in Frisco

FC Dallas Stadium (Courtesy: FIFA)

Local perspective:

Dallas is host to not only the biggest venue in the tournament, but also one of the most active World Cup cities in the United States.

Sweden’s presence in North Texas will extend beyond match day.

FC Dallas’ stadium in Frisco has been designated as an official FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp Training Site, and Sweden is expected to use the facility as its primary headquarters throughout the tournament. Team base camps serve as daily training and operational hubs, providing players and staff with consistent facilities during the competition.

FIFA will formally confirm final base camp placements following the conclusion of all qualifying matches.

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Soccer in the Lone Star State

Dig deeper:

Sweden’s addition finalizes the previously undecided Group F matchup and adds another European contender to a schedule already packed with marquee teams.

Beyond Dallas Stadium, Group F will also bring Sweden to Texas earlier in the tournament, as they are set to face the Netherlands on June 20 at NRG Stadium, known as Houston Stadium during the tournament, before traveling north to Dallas for its match against Japan.

What's next:

With the full schedule now set and teams confirmed, local organizers are moving ahead with planning for transportation, fan events and matchday operations as North Texas prepares to welcome the world for the largest World Cup in history.