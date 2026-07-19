Parking lot fight leads to fatal shooting outside Southeast Dallas business

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The Brief A morning disturbance outside a Southeast Dallas business escalated into gunfire, leaving one person dead in the parking lot. The shooter left before officers arrived, and homicide detectives are currently reviewing area surveillance footage to identify the suspect. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification, and police have not yet released a description of the suspect.



Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning after a disturbance outside a business in Southeast Dallas.

Fatal parking lot shooting

What we know:

Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a shooting call at 2:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, near Murdock Road.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The injured individual was rushed by paramedics to a local hospital, where they died shortly after arrival.

Investigators established a crime scene and requested assistance from homicide detectives and crime scene technicians. Technicians processed the area into the early morning hours, recovering bullet casings and articles of clothing from the parking lot.

According to preliminary police findings, a fight broke out between two individuals and quickly escalated into gunfire. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

What's next:

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding area to identify the shooter. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet released a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.