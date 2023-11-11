Fiery crash in Dallas leaves 2 dead

article

Two people are dead after a driver slammed into a semi-truck in Dallas early Saturday morning, causing the vehicles to catch fire.

Police said the crash happened at about 3 a.m., and shut down the east and westbound lanes of Texas 310 at Great Trinity Forest Way.

It took Dallas Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

There were two people inside the car, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating if the car was traveling the wrong way.

The highway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene and police investigated.