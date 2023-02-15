Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in Plano after officers find 6,000 fentanyl pills in his car

Plano
PLANO, Texas - Authorities in Collin County arrested a man they said had thousands of doses of fentanyl in his car.

Deputies stopped Eduardo Reyes of Dallas last week along the Central Expressway in Plano.

They said they found about 6,000 pills in his vehicle.

Reyes faces drug manufacturing and delivery charges.

2 Carrollton adults led fentanyl ring that led to deaths, hospitalizations of students, feds say

Federal authorities believe two adults are behind a fentanyl ring in Carrollton that led to three students' deaths and several more juvenile hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, local and federal law enforcement officials are expected to make an announcement regarding the recent fentanyl cases in North Texas.

Earlier this month, police arrested two adults for allegedly running a fentanyl ring that targeted juveniles in the Carrollton area.

RELATED: 2 Carrollton adults led fentanyl ring that led to deaths, hospitalizations of students, feds say

Three students in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district died and several more were hospitalized after overdosing on the drug. 

RELATED: Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD takes steps to address student fentanyl abuse following overdose deaths

What parents should know about fentanyl dangers

The dangers of the powerful drug fentanyl hit home this week with news of a string of student overdoses in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Three students died and six others were hospitalized over a span of just a few months. Keith Brown, the deputy director of the Texas and Oklahoma High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and a retired DEA executive, says all parents, students, and educators need to know just how potent fentanyl really is. Just one pill can kill.