Man arrested in Plano after officers find 6,000 fentanyl pills in his car

Authorities in Collin County arrested a man they said had thousands of doses of fentanyl in his car.

Deputies stopped Eduardo Reyes of Dallas last week along the Central Expressway in Plano.

They said they found about 6,000 pills in his vehicle.

Reyes faces drug manufacturing and delivery charges.

On Wednesday, local and federal law enforcement officials are expected to make an announcement regarding the recent fentanyl cases in North Texas.

Earlier this month, police arrested two adults for allegedly running a fentanyl ring that targeted juveniles in the Carrollton area.

Three students in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district died and several more were hospitalized after overdosing on the drug.

