FEMA to set up mass vaccination sites in Dallas, Arlington and Houston

article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will set up three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas later this month including two in North Texas and one in Houston.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the three sites are part of a joint effort to vaccinate more Texans in an efficient, effective and equitable manner.

"These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus," he said in a statement. "Thank you to our partners at FEMA for working with the State of Texas to establish these vaccination sites and help us protect our most vulnerable."

In DFW, the vaccination clinics will be located at AT&T Stadium and Fair Park. The site in Houston will be at the NRG Stadium.

They will be operated by FEMA in partnership with the state through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials.

"Our state and local partners have made an extraordinary effort in the vaccine rollout, these sites are another opportunity to work together and assist in the vaccine administration," said Tony Robinson, FEMA Region 6 Administrator. "We are making progress, but the job isn’t complete until everyone who wants a vaccine receives a vaccine."

Advertisement

"I applaud the White House for selecting Dallas as a community vaccination site. This is welcome news for all Texans. These much-needed resources will help us reach some of our hardest-hit communities and ensure that more residents access the vaccine in a fair and equitable manner. No Texan should be left behind," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

Dallas and Tarrant county officials are now working with federal officials to prepare for and build out the sites. They are expected to open to eligible members of the public on Feb. 24.

Details about registering for appointments at these locations will be announced in the coming days.