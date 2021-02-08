Fair Park COVID-19 vaccination site now a drive-thru site

article

Dallas County is converting the Fair Park vaccination site to a drive-thru site.

Leaders received many complaints because the site was walk-up only.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told FOX 4 when the change was made late last week he hopes the drive-thru process will get people in and out within 40 minutes.

People must still make an appointment and will receive a unique QR code.

Dallas County expects to administer 22,000 shots this week.