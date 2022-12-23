FedEx warns of possible delivery delays as winter storm sweeps country

FedEx is warning customers that harsh weather conditions around several of its service hubs may cause delivery delays.

"FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at our Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that has been moving across the United States," the company said in an alert . "The safety of our team members remains our number one priority."

North Texas arctic blast timeline

FedEx sent out the service alert on Friday and instructed customers to check regularly for updates as the winter storm rolls across the northern part of the U.S.

"Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24," the company said. "FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability."

Heavy snow, ice and strong winds are among the conditions expected from Thursday to Saturday in various parts of the country, stretching from the Plains and Midwest all the way to the East Coast.

On top of that, forecasters expect severe cold during the holiday weekend.

The severe weather is also taking a toll on airlines as unsafe conditions are leading to thousands of delays and cancellations.

'This is a mess': Flight cancellations due to severe weather frustrating holiday travelers

More than 3,463 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 3,800 flights have been canceled, the data shows.

On Thursday, more than 10,028 flights in, out of and across the U.S. were delayed and nearly 2,539 were canceled.

FOX Business's Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.

This article first appeared on FOX Business. Read more here: https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/fedex-warns-possible-delivery-delays-winter-storm-sweeps-country