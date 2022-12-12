FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber

FBI Dallas is asking the public for help finding someone who robbed a bank in Denton last month.

The FBI released the photos of a person who held up the Wells Fargo on West University Drive on Nov. 10.

The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the bank and walked inside.

Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth (fox4news.com)

The person dressed in black, with a hoodie and a paintball-style mask on, approached the teller and told them to put the money in a black duffel bag.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: FBI Dallas)

4 suspects in custody, armored car driver shot during robbery near bank in Carrollton

The FBI also says the robber had a black semi-automatic handgun.

They are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Can of Red Bull left in casino leads to suspected serial bank robber's arrest

If you have any info you can call the FBI at 972-559-5000 or submit a tip anonymously here.