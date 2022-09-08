Armored car driver shot during robbery near bank, Carrollton police searching for multiple suspects
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton Police say they are investigating a robbery outside a Bank of America at Josey Lane and Belt Line Road.
An armored car employee was shot in the arm, but police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
Investigators are searching for multiple suspects.
Video from SKY 4 of the truck appeared to show a number of bullet holes in its side.
Police put a number of evidence markers near a red truck in the area.
The FBI is on the scene.
The crime scene is blocking part of northbound Josey Lane at Belt Line Road.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more updates.