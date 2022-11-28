article

Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask.

The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving.

He handed the teller a note demanding cash and displayed a firearm. He then got away with about $5,000 in cash, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white male who is between 60 and 70 years old. He was wearing a blue blazer, white collared shirt, khaki pants, off-white hat, and prescription glasses.

Security cameras captured pictures of him, but most of his face was covered by a medical mask.

Anyone who recognizes him or has more information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-984-0319.