Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified

McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday.

Subramanian Ponnazhakan was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon.

He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.

Police said Ponnazhakan killed his son, before turning the knife on himself.

It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road.

Someone called police at about 4 p.m. and said their neighbor found her son "unconscious and bleeding" inside a home.

Responding officers forced their way into the home and said they found Ponnazhakan hurting himself with a knife.

Police said officers found his 9-year-old son in the garage with multiple stab wounds. No one else was found in the home.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ponnazhakan was taken into custody and then taken to a hospital to be treated. His condition has not been released.

"We continue to keep the child’s mother and their entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this unspeakably difficult time," McKinney police said in a release.