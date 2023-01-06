Father accused of killing 9-year-old son, McKinney police say

article

McKinney police said a capital murder charge is pending against a man accused of killing his 9-year-old son Friday afternoon.

Someone called police at about 4 p.m. and said their neighbor found her son "unconscious and bleeding" inside a home in the 700 block of Anson Court.

READ MORE: Richland Hills police say grandfather is sole suspect in stabbing death of 8-year-old

Responding officers forced their way into the home and found the woman’s husband hurting himself with a knife.

Police said officers found the man’s 9-year-old son in the garage with multiple stab wounds. No one else was found in the home.

The boy was later pronounced dead the scene.

The father, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody, before police said he was taken to a hospital to be treated. He will face a capital murder charge, according to police.

No further details have been released at this time.