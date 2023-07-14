Police seek information about May hit-and-run crash that killed woman visiting Dallas

A deadly hit-and-run crash in Dallas has gone unsolved for nearly two months, and this week, for the first time, police are asking for help finding the person responsible.

Fatema Duncan’s mother said the 22-year-old was from out of state and was in Dallas visiting a friend.

On May 27, just before 6 a.m., a hit-and-run driver struck and killed her.

There is very little evidence right now, aside from a very grainy surveillance photo.

Her mother, who is several states away, is trying to find out what happened to her daughter.

"The vehicle, you know, they hit her, why didn’t they stop?" Duncan’s mother, Bridgett Richardson, asked.

Duncan was on foot when she was struck and killed by a vehicle on Camp Wisdom Road, near Red Bird Plaza.

"I have good days and I have, you know, not so good days," Richardson said.

Duncan’s mother is beyond devastated. To make matters worse, no arrests have been made.

"Because I just feel like somebody saw something or somebody had heard something," Richardson said.

Duncan’s family was notified shortly after the fatal hit-and-run, but it was this week that Dallas police released details of Duncan’s death to its blog, along with a blurry surveillance image of a vehicle they’re looking for.

"I just don’t know why it was so long for them to post this," Richardson said.

Dallas PD has not yet answered FOX 4’s questions about the case, including why they took so long to release the surveillance photo.

Duncan was in Dallas visiting a friend, according to her mother.

"I don’t know what she was doing [just before the crash]," Richardson said.

She said Duncan was supposed to return home to North Carolina.

"But she never made it," Richardson said.

Duncan was a mother to a boy and girl.

"She was a sweet person. She loved her family," Richardson said.

Police have not said where exactly Duncan was walking, whether she was crossing the road, or any other description of the vehicle, like possible damage.

Her family hopes to get answers and for police to find the driver.

"It’s been almost two months. It’s like they don’t care because I know they know they hit something. They know they hit something," Richardson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.