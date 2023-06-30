Dallas police looking for driver who killed bicyclist in hit-and-run

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to find the driver of a black SUV who hit and killed a person riding a bicycle in Pleasant Grove Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. officers were called to Scyene Road, just east of Jim Miller Road, to help a bicycle rider who was hit by a car.

Witnesses say a black 200 to 2006 GMC Yukon or Denali SUV with bright blue headlight, black wheels and a chrome front bumper hit the bike rider and left the scene.

Photo of the suspect's vehicle

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is missing the front GMC grill and the lower part of the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD.