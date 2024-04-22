Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes I-20 in Dallas

Part of Interstate 20 in Dallas is closed because of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on westbound I-20 at Cedar Ridge Drive.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist went down because of the initial crash and then was struck by at least one 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional vehicles stopped, and those drivers are also talking to investigators.

All westbound lanes of I-20 at Cedar Ridge Drive are closed while deputies work to determine the cause of the crash and clean up the freeway.

Traffic is expected to be diverted to the frontage road for most of the morning.